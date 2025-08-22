No respite for Krishna basin districts from floods

<p>Most parts of the state did not record any rain on Thursday, but the Krishna basin districts continued to reel under floods triggered by unrelenting rain in Maharashtra and massive outflows from the dams there.</p>.<p>Belagavi district continued to bear the brunt of swollen Krishna river and its tributaries - Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Doodhganga, Hiranyakeshi and Markandeya. As many as 55 road bridges in the basin districts have submerged with Belagavi district alone accounting for 43.</p>.<p>As much as 2,26,707 cusec of water is flowing in Krishna river near Kallol-Yadur bridge in Chikkodi taluk. The Rajapur Barrage in Maharashtra alone is adding 1,85,875 cusec of water to Krishna river.</p>.Krishna river, its tributaries unleash flood fury in Karnataka's Belagavi district.<p>With Examba-Danwad and Sadalga-Bhoargaon bridges going under the floodwaters of Doodhganga, the road link between Karnataka and Maharashtra has been cut-off. The Masaguppi bridge in Mudalgi taluk across Ghataprabha river has been flooded.</p>.<p>At least half a dozen temples, including Jadisiddeshwar Mutt of Sunadholi, have been flooded in Belagavi district.</p>.<p>The road link between Mudhol in Bagalkot district and Yadwad in Belagavi district has been cut off after the bridge near Mudhol has gone under Ghataprabha waters. The gruel centres have been opened at Nandgaon and Mirji in Mudhol taluk to provide shelter and food for the affected.</p>.<p>In Jamkhandi taluk, with Krishna river in spate, flood fears loomed large over more than a dozen villages. Jambagi Cross-Takkod, Jamkhandi-Kadakol, Tubachi-Jhanjarwad, Hirepadasalgi-Naganur roads have been flooded.</p>.<p>The situation is no different in Bhima basin. Massive outflows from Ujani dam in Maharashtra has unleashed flood fury in Kalaburagi district. The Yellamma Devi Temple in Mannur village of Afzalpur taluk has completely submerged in Bhima floods. The river has meandered its way through the agricultural fields damaging crops including tur, cotton, sugarcane and black gram. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the outflow from Tungabhadra reservoir was reduced on Thursday, but the flood situation downstream continued unabated. The Holebasaveshwara Temple near Kampli is submerged completely. </p>.<p>The authorities have issued flood alert to the villagers of island-villages in Krishna river, including Sheelahalli, Kadadaragaddi and Hanchinal, as more than 2.60 lakh cusec is being discharged into Krishna river from Narayanpur reservoir. The outflows are expected to go further up in the next few days. </p>