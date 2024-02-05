No shortage of power in Karnataka: Energy minister K J George

Mangaluru: Energy minister K J George said that there will be no power shortage in Karnataka during summer.

Speaking during a meeting of the elected representatives of Dakshina Kannada at Mescom head office in Mangaluru, he said that the state government has taken all measures to increase the power production to meet the demands. Though power demand has gone up in the state compared to last year, there are no power outages, he said, adding that the demand for power is expected to increase with the summer, and examinations for the students in the coming months.

George said that Yelahanka gas plant, with a capacity of 380 MW, will start generation during the month itself. The full- fledged power generation will take another two months. The state has already started purchasing electricity from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Coal is also being imported to the state. By blending domestic coal with imported coal, thermal generators can generate additional power, said the Minister.

According to George, for harnessing renewable energy, the state government is working towards introduction of pumped storage hydel power systems at Varahi and Sharavathi. At present, he said, Varahi generates 450 MW of electricity, and with pumped storage, 1500 MW will be generated.

He said that the state government has already entered into an MoU with an agency for a pumped storage facility at Varahi. The KPTCL has floated a tender for a pumped storage hydel power system at Sharavathi. which is expected to generate 2000 MW electricity.

When the elected representatives including MLCs B M Farooq and MLA Vedavyasa Kamath demanded the need for laying UG cables, the Minister said that UG cable requires a huge investment. A firm has come forward to lay UG cable on annuity basis payment depending on the KERC power tariff, he said, adding, similar proposals will be made for Mangaluru as well.

The Minister directed the Mescom MD to come up with a proposal on ring main units for substations in Mangaluru.

Explaining the same, KPTCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that there are five 110 kv substations in Mangaluru. The feeding for these substations are different. Under the ring main unit, all the sub stations will be connected. Any failure in one station, the power supply will be ensured from other sub stations.