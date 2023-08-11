No truth in allegations against DyCM D K Shivakumar: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is no truth in corruption allegations against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

"A few are unnecessarily leveling allegations. The government has already ordered for Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe irregularities in BBMP works. The team will probe into irregularities in the tendering and billing process and also will also assess the quality of work on roads and solid waste management issues. There are good officers who will conduct an impartial probe," he told mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport.