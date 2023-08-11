No truth in allegations against DyCM D K Shivakumar: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is no truth in corruption allegations against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
"A few are unnecessarily leveling allegations. The government has already ordered for Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe irregularities in BBMP works. The team will probe into irregularities in the tendering and billing process and also will also assess the quality of work on roads and solid waste management issues. There are good officers who will conduct an impartial probe," he told mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport.
The Minister said "The bills have been pending for payment for the last two years. There is no problem in clearing bills. The investigation team will assess whether the works have been carried out to pay the bills. The report will be ready in 30 days. The bill will be paid for the work done fairly, if the work is poor quality and not done, we will not pay the bill," he said.
"To bring bad name to the government after the guarantee schemes started benefiting the general public, many are claiming to have a pen drive, CD to furnish details on the corruption charges. The Deputy Chief Minister is trying to check corruption. However, the opposition are levelling baseless allegations to mislead the people. All the irregularities of BJP will come out,” he said.
On the allegations of breach of privileges by the BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao said “the government considers all the MLAs equally. In a democracy, all people's representatives have equal respect. I have asked DC to strictly adhere to the protocol in all the government programmes.
I have directed not to print the names unnecessarily. MLA should have presided over Shakti scheme inauguration in Mangaluru. However, he remained absent. As many leaders were part of the programme, it became more of an information programme" said Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Sowjanya case
To a query on demand for reinvestigation into the murder of Sowjanya, Dinesh Gundu Rao said Chief Minister and Home department is waiting for case details. Any decision has to be taken at the government level. “I will speak to the Home Minister once all the details on the case reach the government," he added.