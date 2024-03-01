Nobody came to me seeking details: Seer on Karnataka caste census

Tumakuru: Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami on Thursday said that nobody approached him seeking his details for the caste census and that there’s a feeling among people that the survey had not been done systematically.
“The government claims that the socio-economic survey (caste census) report has been prepared by collecting and collating data obtained from door-to-door visits. But no one approached me seeking my details,” the seer told reporters, replying to a query on the caste report, prepared by Kantharaj Commission.
“I have no idea on the enumeration exercise. Nobody really knows how it was prepared. Such reports should be inclusive and represent all communities,” the seer said.
The ruling Congress is divided on the report. Several Lingayat and Vokkaliga ministers in Siddaramaiah Cabinet have petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking the latter to junk the findings of the caste census saying it was done in an unscientific manner.
The Veerashaiva Mahasabha, led by Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa, has urged the government to commission a fresh survey.
(Published 29 February 2024, 22:37 IST)