Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Normal in India, abnormal Abroad': Bengaluru-based Russian woman shares office culture observations

From caring co-workers to toxic late-night calls, her reflections strike a chord with thousands.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 06:22 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsCorporateRussian

Follow us on :

Follow Us