<p>A Bengaluru-based Russian woman who has been living and working in India for the past 12 years has stirred up a lively debate on social media after posting her candid observations about Indian office culture.</p>.<p>In a widely shared Instagram post, she listed practices that are considered "normal" in India but would be seen as "abnormal" in other countries.</p>.<p>Her reflections struck a balance between appreciation and criticism. On the positive side, she highlighted the compassion of her colleagues, noting how co-workers often check in on one another and form close-knit bonds. However, she also pointed to practices that reflect the darker side of workplace culture, employees refusing to leave before their boss does, grueling daily commutes, and the expectation of being available for calls as late as 11 pm. "It feels like work never really ends here," she remarked.</p><p>Her post quickly gained traction, with netizens offering mixed but thoughtful responses. One user commented, "I don't think Indians are very good at investing. Unfortunately, knowledge about investments is lacking, but I see improvements. It's only a matter of time before financial awareness becomes common practice."</p>.<p>Another weighed in on the pressures of long hours, "That's a sharp observation. Festival celebrations are the only real breaks we get, but late-night emails and weekend work are exhausting. I miss the days when work ended at office hours."</p>.<p>A third called her take "very well captures, although not healthy at all," while another pointed out the indirect way many Indians handle refusal. "Avoid direct no, just make excuses instead."</p>.<p>The post has reignited conversations around work-life balance in India, where corporate culture often expects long hours and high availability, leaving little time for personal pursuits. At the same time, the camaraderie and cultural vibrancy in workplaces remain a redeeming feature.</p>.<p>For many, the Russian woman's reflections mirror their own unspoken frustrations, shining a light on the need for healthier boundaries in India's evolving professional landscape.</p>