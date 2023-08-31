Not away from politics, says Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy clarified on Wednesday that he is not away from active politics.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil said that losing elections was temporary. He expressed gratitude to Kannadigas for 'accepting' him as an actor.
"I request Kannadigas not to feel that I have kept myself away from politics after losing Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. I am well aware of my responsibilities. Losing elections is temporary. The people of the state are showering the same love and affection towards me," he stated.
Nikhil lost his debut 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya. In the recent Assembly polls, he lost from Ramanagara.
"Being the grandson of a former Prime Minister and son of a former Chief Minister is one part, I am grateful for the people of the state who have accepted me as an actor. I have a dream to act in many more movies and entertain people. So far I have put honest efforts and even in the future I will try beyond expectations," he said, adding that time would answer everything.