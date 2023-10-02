Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Not contesting polls, but won't quit BJP, says former minister Anand Singh

Singh asserted that he would remain with the BJP. The former minister even offered to campaign for the saffron party’s candidate in the general elections.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 21:04 IST

Former minister Anand Singh said on Sunday that he still stood by his decision taken three years ago of not contesting elections any more. 

Singh asserted that he would remain with the BJP. The former minister even offered to campaign for the saffron party’s candidate in the general elections. 

Singh was addressing a press conference in the city here. 

“I am a full-time businessman now. I am more inclined to stay away from elections,” he said. But, he gave enough hints that he may change his stand in case the party high command wishes to field him in the elections.

(Published 01 October 2023, 21:04 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaAnand Singh

