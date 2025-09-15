<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-penalises-ayurvedic-colleges-for-unauthorised-admissions-3726757">Karnataka High Court</a> has dismissed the petitions challenging the decision of the state government extending the invitation to Booker Prize winner Kannada writer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banu-mushtaq">Banu Mushtaq </a>as chief guest to inaugurate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara</a> festivities. </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi refused to entertain four public interest litigations (PIL), including the one filed by former member of parliament Pratap Simha.</p>.Women’s outfit opposes PIL against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara.<p>“We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organized by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the constitution. The petitions dismissed,” the division bench said.</p><p>The petitioners argued that Banu Mushtaq had made ‘anti Hindu’ and ‘anti Kannada’ statements a few months ago. It was submitted that the inaugural event involves offering floral tributes to the idol of the Goddess Chamundeshwari and the recital of the Vedas.</p>.Dasara 2025 inauguration: Wadiyar seeks clarification from Banu Mushtaq.<p>On the other hand, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, appearing for the state government, submitted that the committee, to select the person to be invited for inauguration, comprised all stakeholders, including local Member of Parliament, local MLAs belonging to all political parties. </p><p>He said that Dasara is a state festival and urged the court to dismiss the petitions with costs.</p>