Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Not persuaded to accept': Karnataka High Court dismisses petitions challenging Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara festival

A division bench refused to entertain four PIL's including the one filed by former member of parliament Pratap Simha.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 06:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHigh CourtKarnataka High CourtDasaraDasara festivalbanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us