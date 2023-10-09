Now, insurance cover for safari tourists at Bandipur, Nagarahole

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the top destinations for wildlife enthusiasts, have taken up an initiative to provide insurance to those who go on a safari, to cover the risks, as a precautionary measure.
Annually, over 1.4 lakh tourists visit BTR and take a wildlife safari, while over 1.25 lakh wildlife enthusiasts visit NTR.
Officials of both the reserves have taken up policies for Rs 1 crore, with Rs 5 lakh per tourist, towards any risk or untoward incident. The policies are taken under the Public Liability Non Industrial Policy category.
Conservator of Forests and Field Director of BTR P Ramesh Kumar and DCF and Director of NTR C Harshakumar informed this.
BTR officials have taken up the policy by paying an annual premium of Rs 80,000. It is covered between September 23, 2023, and September 23, 2024. It is in the name of Government of Karnataka, represented by the Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district.
NTR has taken the policy, by paying an annual premium of Rs 70,000. It is covered between October 4, 2023, and October 3, 2024. It has been taken in the name of member-secretary, Nagarahole Tiger Conservation Foundation, Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district.
The moment the tourists purchase the tickets, they would be insured. Each person would be charged an additional Rs 10 for the insurance, and it would be included in the ticket cost, Ramesh Kumar said.
Cost of safari in a bus in BTR is Rs 650 per adult and Rs 350 per child. In NTR, it is Rs 610 per adult and Rs 310 per child.