Now, students to get ragi malt

Last Updated 26 December 2023, 23:52 IST

The state government has decided to provide ragi-malt milk to schoolchildren in the state, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Madhu said that the scheme would  come into effect after receiving a report on quality of ragi malt from the Central Food Technological Research Institute of Mysuru. As many as 1.80 lakh children will be benefited by this scheme.

The minister said that a proposal has been submitted to the finance department for recruiting 2,000 physical instructors to primary schools and pre-university colleges and 1,500 physical instructors for high schools. He said that there were 40,000 teacher vacancies in the department and they would be filled in a phased manner.

(Published 26 December 2023, 23:52 IST)
