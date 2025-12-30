Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Karnataka

Gupta said demand went up significantly after Covid pandemic and the state was caught without a plan to meet increasing needs. But, eventually action was taken to enhance generation, he said.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 21:29 IST
Karnataka Newspower supply

Follow us on :

Follow Us