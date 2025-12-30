<p>Bengaluru: Amid increasing complaints of power cuts, additional chief secretary (energy) has instructed officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply. </p>.<p>“Karnataka has taken decisive steps towards self-reliance in power generation and there must be coordination between production and distribution,” said Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary (energy).</p>.<p>Gupta said demand went up significantly after Covid pandemic and the state was caught without a plan to meet increasing needs. But, eventually action was taken to enhance generation, he said.</p>.Consider policy allowing temples to grow sandalwood for religious use, Karnataka High Court tells state.<p>“Focus must be on supplying to consumers without interruptions. The government has taken steps to strengthen infrastructure. Engineers must cooperate in this effort,” he said.</p>