On the run since Oct 6, KEA exam scam kingpin arrested in Maharashtra

Kalaburagi City police, on Friday, arrested KEA examination scam kingpin R D Patil from Akkalkot in Maharashtra. Patil, also the main accused in PSI recruitment scandal, had been absconding since October 28 when the examination was held.
He had escaped from a residential complex in the city on October 6 when the police tried to arrest him.
Sources said that he was coming to Kalaburagi to surrender before the court. He is expected to be produced before the court after medical test. Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Chetan R had formed five teams headed by DCP Kanika Sikriwal to nab him.
Meanwhile, Afzalpur police have arrested apartment owner Shankargouda Yalawar on Thursday for renting out a flat to R D Patil without obtaining proper information, and its supervisor Dilip Pawar.
A total of three persons have been arrested by the Kalaburagi city police in exam malpractice case and several people are being questioned for using Bluetooth device to write the answers.
The kingpin had applied for an anticipatory bail in Kalaburagi High Court.
Patil was in jail for 11 months in connection with PSI recruitment case. He had contested the Assembly elections from Afzalpur constituency on Samajwadi Party ticket by staying in jail and secured 8,686 votes in the May election.The party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had campaigned for him. Later, he was released on bail.
Verdict welcomed
The district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge has welcomed the verdict of Karnataka High Court upholding government’s decision to cancel exam to fill up 545 posts of PSIs over large-scale illegalities, and direction to hold re-examination.
“The High Court verdict is a snub to the administrative failure of the previous BJP government and attempt to protect the accused in the case by trying to influence the probe. I congratulate the team of advocates who argued the case in favour of 56,000 PSI aspirants and for convincing the court about the scam,” he stated.