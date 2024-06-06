One down for Siddaramaiah govt as Minister B Nagendra likely to step down

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra, embroiled in the ST Development Corporation 'embezzlement scam', is likely to step down from the Siddaramaiah cabinet.
The Opposition BJP has sought Nagendra’s resignation for his alleged role in the embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. The BJP has also sought a CBI probe, raising questions about the impartiality of the ongoing SIT probe into the matter. The saffron party has given the Congress government a June 6 deadline to fire Nagendra from the Cabinet.
