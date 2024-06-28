One killed, 12 injured in Belagavi after car slams into crowd waiting at bus stop

Gokak (Belagavi): A woman was killed on the spot while 12 others were injured after a speeding car ran over a group of people waiting for bus near naka-1 on the outskirts of the town on Friday.
The driver, who was on his way from Belagavi to Gokak, lost control of the vehicle and ran over the group waiting for bus. He fled after the accident.
An unidentified woman aged about 45 years suffered severe injuries and died on the spot while the injured have been admitted at private hospital in the town for treatment.
Meanwhile, injured motorcyclist Sadashiv Bannur filed complaint with Gokak Town police.
Published 28 June 2024, 17:14 IST