Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

One more held in digital arrest case in Karnataka, prime accused at large

Arun Kumar (35), driver, and Madhu Kumar (38), employed in a bakery, in Belur taluk of Hassan district have been arrested so far.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 18:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 18:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us