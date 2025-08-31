One more held in digital arrest case in Karnataka, prime accused at large

<p>Davangere: Police have arrested one more person in connection with digital arrest case. With this, the number of arrested rose to two. They are on the hunt for Ashraf, prime accused in the case. </p><p>The investigation has also revealed the details of ten bank accounts and the trio carried out similar digital arrest operations in ten states including Karnataka across the country. </p><p>Arun Kumar (35), driver, and Madhu Kumar (38), employed in a bakery, in Belur taluk of Hassan district have been arrested so far. </p><p>It may be mentioned here that police had nabbed Arun Kumar recently on charges of digitally arresting a teacher and extorting Rs 22.40 lakh. </p>.Ex-merchant navy officer, 100-year-old father lose Rs 1.29 crore in digital arrest scam.<p>The accused who called the teacher on February 5 introduced themselves as staff of Blue Dart Express Limited, Courier service, from Mumbai. They had told the teacher that banned drugs along with medicines were found in the parcel being sent to Dubai in her name and threatened to file a case at the police station. They had obtained her Aadhaar card and e-mail address, the police said.</p><p>"A woman who made a WhatsApp call and introduced herself as a DCP digitally arrested a teacher. She threatened that the teacher’s bank account details and ATM card were found with the accused, who was arrested in a hawala money transfer case. To resolve the legal complications of the bank account, she transferred Rs 22.40 lakhs to two bank accounts," the police said.</p><p>The teacher had filed a complaint in this regard at the police station on March 12.</p>