Operation Lotus to begin soon in Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa

Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa stirred a controversy by saying that Operation Lotus will soon begin to topple the Congress-led government in Karnataka.
Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the Congress-led government will not be there in Karnataka either before the Lok Sabha polls or after. "Let Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge wait and watch," he said.
KSE said that Congress has not been able to lure a single BJP legislator so far. However, he added, they are indulging in "negative publicity" that BJP MLAs will embrace Congress soon. Daring the Congress, Eshwarappa said, "We will give one-month deadline and let them lure a single MLA of BJP."
Referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remark made in the past, the BJP leader said he (Siddaramaiah) had said that they would not take back even one of the 17 leaders who had left Congress and embraced BJP till the Sun and the Moon remain in the universe. "Why are they waiting for now?", the former deputy CM questioned.
KSE further said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was in Tihar jail in connection to a money-laundering case, is making statement that elected representatives must not hide their properties citing JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's disqualification case. "This is like devil speaking of Bhagavad Gita," he said.