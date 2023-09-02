Operation Lotus to begin soon in Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa

Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa stirred a controversy by saying that Operation Lotus will soon begin to topple the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the Congress-led government will not be there in Karnataka either before the Lok Sabha polls or after. "Let Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge wait and watch," he said.

KSE said that Congress has not been able to lure a single BJP legislator so far. However, he added, they are indulging in "negative publicity" that BJP MLAs will embrace Congress soon. Daring the Congress, Eshwarappa said, "We will give one-month deadline and let them lure a single MLA of BJP."