Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Opposition BJP members objects to minister HK Patil speaking in North Karnataka debate

“We won’t oppose it. H K Patil is a gentleman. But you (Speaker) give a ruling after seeing the book and let it continue,” Ashoka said.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 01:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 01:46 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us