Opposition BJP members objects to minister HK Patil speaking in North Karnataka debate

<p>Belagavi: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Friday withdrew from speaking during the discussion on the problems in North Karnataka (NK) in the Legislative Assembly after the Opposition BJP members objected to a minister speaking in such debates.</p>.<p>When Patil was about to speak during the ongoing discussion, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka explained that there has been no precedent of a minister speaking.</p>.<p>"We won't oppose it. H K Patil is a gentleman. But you (Speaker) give a ruling after seeing the book and let it continue," Ashoka said.</p>.<p>Patil responded by saying there is no rule preventing a minister from speaking and referred to instances where ministers in the previous BJP government had spoken during debates about electoral reforms and other issues. </p>.<p>The BJP MLAs, however, insisted that participating in general debates was different from a minister speaking in a debate where the government is mandated to respond. </p>.<p>After this, Patil withdrew from speaking.</p>