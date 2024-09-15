Opposition leaders conspiring to stop guarantee schemes, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no compromise for economic progress and comprehensive development of the state and social justice.
“Works of all departments, including Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Education, Rural development, Backward classes development department and PWD departments are going on. Work of any department is not stopped. It is not true that the government has no money,” he asserted.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Jalapathotsava, which began at Gaganachukki water falls at Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Saturday.
He said, “We aim at inclusive development of people all religions, castes and classes of society. Guarantee schemes are benefiting people of all communities. JD(S) and BJP leadesr, who have never given pro-people programmes, are trying to stop the guarantee schemes.”
Siddaramaiah termed H D Kumaraswamy as a champion of lies and said, “When he was in power, he did not do anything for the development of Mandya district. Do not heed to his conspiracies. Let those conspiring to stop the guarantee schemes in the state bring funds from the Union Government for the development of Mandya district. We are giving money for the development of the district whenever sought,” the CM added.
Published 14 September 2024, 19:13 IST