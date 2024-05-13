Our MLAs not for sale, says CM Siddaramaiah on Eknath Shinde’s 'operation' hint

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Congress MLAs are not for sale after his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde hinted at an ‘operation’ to bring down the government in Karnataka.

A video of Shinde, said to be from a public meeting at Satara, has gone viral in which he hints at a Maharashtra-like political development that will see the Congress government fall in Karnataka.

“I was recently at a meeting in Karnataka where they mentioned wanting to conduct a 'Nath Operation'. When I inquired about it, they explained it as similar to what was done in Maharashtra that involved me,” Shinde said in Marathi. “There’s a circus going on in Karnataka and something will happen after the Lok Sabha polls. They suggested that my experience would be valuable. I assured them of my presence," he added.

In 2022, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government fell following a split in Shiv Sena, with Shinde breaking out and joining hands with BJP.