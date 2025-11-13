Menu
'Outgoing CM' Siddaramaiah's helplessness is truly 'pitiful', says BJP leader R Ashoka

'The Congress government, which is wasting time in unnecessary confusions like transfer of power, cabinet expansion, RSS ban, etc., is completely ignoring the farmers,' Ashoka said in a post on 'X'.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 09:55 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 09:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahR Ashoka

