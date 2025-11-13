<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The row over the ban imposed by a Christian management-run school in Kochi on a student for wearing hijab is likely to become a point of discussion in the local body polls in Kerala as the parent-teacher association (PTA) president of the school is contesting the election as a BJP-led NDA candidate.</p><p>Joshy Kaithavalappil, PTA president of St Rita's school at Palluruthy in Kochi, is contesting as National People's Party candidate at Palluruthy Kacherippady ward in Kochi corporation. </p>.Not allowing girl to wear hijab to school 'denial of secular education': Kerala government to High Court.<p>Kaithavalappil told a section of the media that there was pressure from the local residents and hence, he decided to contest.</p><p>Kaithavalappil was strongly backing the ban imposed by the school on a student for wearing hijab last month. Even as the state government directed that the student should be allowed to wear hijab, the school management and PTA strongly objected to it and even went to court, which allowed the student to wear hijab. However, the student's parents informed that they decided to discontinue her studies at the school. Hence, the case was closed.</p><p>During the hijab issue of the school, the political background of the PTA president was cited by many who flayed the school management's decision. The hijab row had witnessed BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits backing the school.</p><p>Kaithavalappil was earlier a Congress activist and held various positions in the party. He later joined the NPP which is headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. Kerala unit of NPP joined the BJP in Kerala last month. </p>