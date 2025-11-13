Menu
D K Shivakumar welcomes SC verdict dismissing Tamil Nadu’s plea on Mekedatu project

'We will build it in our area and with our funds. We will also help Tamil Nadu during deficient rainfall. It is a balancing reservoir,' Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 11:11 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 11:11 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaD K ShivakumarMekedatu projectCauvery water issue

