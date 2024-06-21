Over 10,000 people participate in Yoga Day celebrations in front of Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: From 6-year-old Avanija to 67-year-old Jayamma - over 10,000 Mysureans performed yoga at the 10th International Yoga Day event held in front of the Mysuru Palace in the city on Friday morning.

The theme of the session was "Yoga for Self and Society". The President of Yoga Sports Foundation Ganesh Kumar led the celebrations.

The programme began at 6.40 am with Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra highlighting the contribution of Mysuru for yoga. He said there are plans to further promote yoga tourism and hold a mega yoga event to set yet another Guinness Book of World Record for the largest participation of people performing yoga during Dasara this year.

Mysuru had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest yoga session in a single venue with 55,506 participants on the Yoga Day in 2017.