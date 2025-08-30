Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Over 2,500 SC/ST atrocity cases pending in 11 special courts

Tumakuru tops the list with 407 cases.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 01:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us