Karnataka: Over 2,500 SC/ST atrocity cases pending in 11 special courts

As many as 2,593 cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are pending before 11 special courts in the state. Tumakuru tops the list with 407 cases. 

Belagavi stands second with 346 pending cases, followed by Yadgir (274). Of the overall 2,904 cases before special courts this year, 311 cases have been disposed of, with a conviction rate of 11%, according to a document of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) which DH has accessed.

In the SC/ST vigilance committee meeting held recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that investigations should be conducted swiftly and justice be ensured at the earliest.

These special courts have been set up as per the mandate of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SCs and STs, 1989, and they only deal with atrocity cases. As per the document, such special courts have been established in 11 districts – Mysuru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kolar, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Shivamogga and Bagalkot. Three districts – Mysuru, Yadgir and Bengaluru South had no convictions at all.

In these 11 districts, the SC/ST atrocity cases come before these designated courts, whereas they are heard by different courts in other districts. Overall, 6,761 cases pending across all courts in the state.

According to SWD sources, there has been a proposal to set up special courts in other districts too, and the proposal is said to be pending before the High Court.

The state also reported 50 murder and 90 rape cases against SC/STs this year. Charge sheets have been filed in 35 murder cases and 55 rape cases till now. 

As per the statistics, there has been a rise in rape cases against SC/STs this year. While there were 99 rape cases in 2023 and 114 in 2024, there have been 90 cases in the first seven months of 2025 (till July 31). 

While chargesheets have been filed in 55 cases, investigation is in progress in 28 cases. Of the 50 murder cases, charge sheets have been filed in 35, while investigation is in progress in the remaining ones.