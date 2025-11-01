<p>Gauribidanur (Chikkaballapur district): More than 50 labourers took ill after consuming arrack at Chowluru village of Andhra Pradesh, which borders Gauribidanur, on Friday. </p>.<p>The affected have been admitted at various hospitals in Gauribidanur and Doddaballapur. More than 10 are under treatment at a private hospital in Gauribidanur. Sources said that three are in ICU at a Doddaballapur hospital.</p>.<p>Arrack sale is rampant in the vicinity of Chowluru village. It is said many people from Bengaluru, Doddaballapur and Gauribidanur come to this village for consuming arrack.</p>.<p>A relative of a labourer under treatment said that most of them were admitted at Doddaballpur hospitals after consuming arrack stocked for a long period.</p>.<p>The officials of Excise department of Gauribidanur taluk are now erecting boards warning of penalty of Rs 50,000 and five-year jail term for arrack sale.</p>