<p>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Centre should ensure education through mother tongue. </p><p>Seeking a law to make mother tongue as the medium of instruction, the CM said that English and Hindi were "weakening talent of the children".</p>.CM Siddaramaiah wants varsities named after social reformers.<p>"English, Hindi are weakening talent of our children. Children of developed nations think, learn, dream in mother tongue but here situation is against it," Siddaramaiah said during Rajyotsava address.</p><p>"We need a law to make mother tongue as medium of instruction. Centre should ensure education through mother tongue," he said.</p><p>"Federal govt is meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka and imposing Hindi," he added.</p><p>"Grants given for development of Hindi, Sanskrit while other languages of country are neglected."</p><p>"Injustice is being done to classical language Kannada by denying adequate funds for its growth. We have to oppose all those who are anti-Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>