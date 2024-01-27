Padma awardees: The commitment and social concern

Speaking to DH, Dr Chandrashekar, who has over 70 accolades, over a thousand articles and over 300 books in his name, could not contain his joy. With an approach to democratise psychological concepts and care, Dr Chandrashekar has been advocating training more lay people in counselling so they can become primary caregivers and administer psychological first aid. Over the past 10 years, his team and he has trained over 5,000 people in north Karnataka and over 2,500 people at his centre alone. “This is the only way to reach people and take mental health into communities so people can learn to live while fulfilling their needs and reach out for help if needed.”