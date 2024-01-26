Padma Shri awardee from Mysuru makes community proud

H D Kote (Mysuru): Amid the pain of losing his wife Rajamma on January 7, sixty six-year-old Somanna, was spell bound to hear about being chosen for Padma Shri award for social work.

Somanna from Jenu Kuruba community from Moththa tribal hamlet of Naganahalli Gram Panchayat of H D Kote taluk in Mysuru district, has been residing here for over 15 years. He has been working for tribal welfare rights and conservation of forest and environment since 1978.

Speaking to DH, Somanna explained, "I am the ninth child to my parents, and all kids died due to various diseases. I survived. I had to clean the cowyard of people to get one meal a day for my mother Basamma and father Kunnaiah. I have studied till class 4. I was bonded labour for 16 years in Alalthalhundi and was relieved when Indira Gandhi brought the Bonded labour abolition act 1976."