Padma Shri awardee from Mysuru makes community proud

H D Kote (Mysuru): Amid the pain of losing his wife Rajamma on January 7, sixty six-year-old Somanna, was spell bound to hear about being chosen for Padma Shri award for social work.
Somanna from Jenu Kuruba community from Moththa tribal hamlet of Naganahalli Gram Panchayat of H D Kote taluk in Mysuru district, has been residing here for over 15 years. He has been working for tribal welfare rights and conservation of forest and environment since 1978.
Speaking to DH, Somanna explained, "I am the ninth child to my parents, and all kids died due to various diseases. I survived. I had to clean the cowyard of people to get one meal a day for my mother Basamma and father Kunnaiah. I have studied till class 4. I was bonded labour for 16 years in Alalthalhundi and was relieved when Indira Gandhi brought the Bonded labour abolition act 1976."
"After the land reforms act was implemented by the then CM Devraj Urs in Karnataka which conferred land occupancy rights to tillers, I fought to get 31 guntas of land for my own self. Devanur Mahadeva, Lingadevaru Halimani and other leaders helped me. Now, by forming Budakattu Krushikara Abhivrudhdji Sangha and Soliga Abhivrudhdhi Sangha, I have assisted hundreds of tribals in getting their title deeds when they were evicted from Nagarahole forest ," he detailed.
Somanna added, "My name was announced for Rajyotsava award in 2016, and was cancelled next day, but recently CM Siddaramaiah honored me with Valmiki award". Interestingly, he has also acted in the movie Kanheri movie.
H D Kote Tahsildar L Sannarammappa said "it is a matter of pride for us and our taluk for Somanna has received this award".
Somanna's two sons and two daughters were equally happy.