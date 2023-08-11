Panchayat Raj Act: Non-disclosure of assets amounts to corrupt practice, says HC

The election petition before the Shahapur court was filed by one Mohammed Ismail contending that Begum had suppressed her assets and those of her husband. He contended that this would amount to a corrupt practice in terms of section 19(1)(b) of the Panchayat Raj Act. On October 31, 2022, the JMFC court set aside Begum's election. Challenging this order, Begum argued mere suppression of properties would not amount to corrupt practice, incurring disqualification.