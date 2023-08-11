Panchayat Raj Act: Non-disclosure of assets amounts to corrupt practice, says HC

The Kalaburagi bench of the high court has said that under the Panchayat Raj Act, non-disclosure of assets or suppression of assets of the candidate, or his or her spouse and dependent members would amount to corrupt practice requiring disqualification of the candidature.
The petition was filed by Abida Begum, a village panchayat from Wadagera, Yadgir district, challenging the order passed by the JMFC court at Shahapur.
The election petition before the Shahapur court was filed by one Mohammed Ismail contending that Begum had suppressed her assets and those of her husband. He contended that this would amount to a corrupt practice in terms of section 19(1)(b) of the Panchayat Raj Act. On October 31, 2022, the JMFC court set aside Begum's election. Challenging this order, Begum argued mere suppression of properties would not amount to corrupt practice, incurring disqualification.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj cited apex court judgements in this regard and said that not only suggesting false information regarding the assets but also suppression of details relating to the assets would be covered under Section 19.