​Panel to assess demand for hike in compensation over crop damage by wild boar, peacock: Karnataka minister

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said that a committee will be set up to look into the demand to increase the compensation awarded for crop damage by wildlife.</p><p>The minister was responding to the plea by farmers and people's representatives of Uttara Kannada district at an event in Dandeli to mark the conclusion of the Wildlife Week. "We have received demands to increase the compensation paid for damage of crops by wild boar and peacocks. A committee will be set up to assess the matter and a decision will be taken after getting a report," he said.</p><p>The minister also assured the people's representatives that we would look into the demand to increase ex gratia for families of snake bite victims.</p><p>During the event, Uttara Kannada in-charge minister Mankal Vaidya said most of the encroachers in the district's forest area were cultivating about 1 acre of land and their livelihood should not be disturbed in the name of eviction.</p><p>Khandre assured that those eligible for regularisation under the law will not be evicted from the forest lands. He said instructions have been given to officers not to evict those cultivating a maximum of three acres, including their patta land, prior to 2015.</p>