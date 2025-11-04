Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Panel to take up temple corridor funding issue

Legislative Assembly's Petitions Committee to meet in Hubballi for the first time
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 17:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us