Panel to take up temple corridor funding issue

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: An estimated Rs 25 crore is required to develop Chandramouleshwar Temple corridor at Unkal in Hubballi by relocating houses around the 12th-century temple and creating various facilities for visitors. The Legislative Assembly's Petitions Committee will take a call on the funding pattern for this project on November 6 (Thursday).</p><p>The petition committee's meeting is being held for the first time in Hubballi, and the issue of funds required for the development of Chandramouleshwar Temple corridor is on the agenda. The committee headed by Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani will also visit Chandramouleshwar Temple and Unkal Lake, before holding the meeting on Thursday.</p><p>Developing the historic temple, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument, as a tourist destination has been a long-pending issue. The temple lacked proper visibility and a wider approach road, as shifting of houses surrounding it had been a herculean task. After the matter reached the petition committee, visits by authorities and discussions took place, and houses that needed to be relocated were identified. A Rs 25 crore proposal was also prepared to shift houses and develop the temple corridor.</p><p>"Rs 18 crore is needed to shift 54 houses, the owners of which have agreed for relocation, while Rs seven crore is required to develop proper approach roads, parking area, drinking water, toilet and other facilities. The petition committee meeting to be held for the first time in Hubballi on October 6 will decide from which department the funds required have to be sourced," said MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, who is also a member of the petitions commission.</p><p>Officials of different departments would attend the meeting. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has also assured to make efforts to get funds from the Centre, he said.</p><p>The committee will also discuss issues related to issuing title-deeds to slum dwellers, construction of houses for the poor, proper implementation of town planning rules in new layouts, and development of six lakes, Tenginakai told reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Roads, houses</strong></p><p>Tenginakai also said, the stretch of R N Shetty Factory Road from Denissons Hotel Cross to Gokul Road would be developed at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore, and bhumi puja would be performed soon. Kotilinga Nagar Road would also be laid afresh, he noted.</p><p>The number of applications seeking the housing facility is around 7,000. We need a land bank of at least 60 acres to fulfill this demand, he said.</p><p>Rs five crore is sanctioned for the Tourism Department to develop new facilities at Nrupatunga Betta, while it is also being planned to develop a rope-way from the top of the Betta to Patrakarta Nagar, he added.</p><p>Mayor Jyothi Patil, Deputy Mayor Santosh Chavan, and others were present.</p> <p>'HDMC's all-party delegation to meet CM'</p><p>BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said he would lead an all-party delegation of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to the State government, seeking the release of pending funds to the civic body.</p><p>"The HDMC is spending around Rs seven crore for salaries per month, as this amount is not being given by the government since six months. Around Rs 300 crore is pending from the government over the years. I will take an all-party delegation of the HDMC to the chief minister and other ministers concerned," he noted.</p>