Panic in Mangaluru: Parents receive fake calls demanding ransom for their kids

The Commissioner of Police advised all parents and institutions not to panic and said they should avoid receiving any calls on WhatsApp from unknown foreign numbers.

If anyone gets such calls, they should immediately inform the nearest police station to register a case.

It is alleged that soon after parents received calls, a few panic stricken parents approached schools/institutions to verify. A few parents were told by the callers that their children were involved in rape and kidnap cases and the officer would help in protecting their children for which parents were asked to pay a ransom amount.

A parent even received a call that their child was kidnapped. Sources said most of them who received calls were parents of students studying in I PU. It is suspected that student's data was leaked.