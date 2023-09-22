Paracetamol tablets supplied to PHC in Kotekar recalled following complaints

Paracetamol tablets supplied to a Public Health centre (PHC) in Kotekar was recalled after the health department received complaints from public about the tablets being coloured and coated with dots.

DK District Health Officer (DHO) Dr H R Thimmaiah told DH that the tablets will be sent to Bengaluru for testing. "The change in colour may be due to moisture content. But we have exercised precaution and had withdrawn all the tablets. None have developed any problems after consuming the tablets," DHO said.