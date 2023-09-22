Paracetamol tablets supplied to PHC in Kotekar recalled following complaints

Paracetamol tablets supplied to a Public Health centre (PHC) in Kotekar was recalled after the health department received complaints from public about the tablets being coloured and coated with dots.
DK District Health Officer (DHO) Dr H R Thimmaiah told DH that the tablets will be sent to Bengaluru for testing. "The change in colour may be due to moisture content. But we have exercised precaution and had withdrawn all the tablets. None have developed any problems after consuming the tablets," DHO said.
Dr Thimmaiah said a customer from Kotekar had highlighted the issue by sending a video of tablet along with a complaint on Thursday. "Soon after receiving the complaint, I contacted medical officer and asked him to return the two batches of paracetamol 500mg tablets. All 1,500 tablets were due for expiry in January 2026. Some of the tablets had yellow dots," he said.
Further, he said that he has asked all the PHCs in the district to check the quality of paracetamol tablets that are in their stock. Tablets were supplied to PHCs by government through Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL).