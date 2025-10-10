Parameshwara plays down meeting of senior Ministers amid buzz about Karnataka Cabinet rejig, change of Chief Minister

<p>Amid speculations about a Cabinet reshuffle and change of Chief Minister in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Home Minister G <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Parameshwara</a> has played down the closed-door meeting of some senior Ministers, including him, terming it "casual and non-political".</p><p>He has also termed Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cm-siddaramaiah-to-hold-banquet-for-ministers-on-october-13-3758937">Siddaramaiah's banquet for his Cabinet colleagues, scheduled for October 13</a>, as a "casual" meeting over meals, and downplayed speculations on the change of Chief Minister.</p><p>The hour-long closed-door meeting between Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi created a buzz on Thursday.</p><p>Reacting to this, Parameshwara on Friday said, "There is nothing. I don't know how you see it. We met normally, this was not the first time. Several times, we friends — Jarkiholi (Satish Jarkiholi), Mahadevappa and I — meet to discuss several issues. They are not political meetings." </p>.Congress on edge: Karnataka to see leadership change or Cabinet rejig?.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said there was a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, and some subjects were sensitive, so we discussed them over breakfast.</p><p>"It was a casual meeting. There is nothing in it...We have held several such meetings. This is not the first time. Earlier, we had meetings at Jarkiholi's house and Mahadevappa's house. This is not new," he said, according to PTI.</p><p>There are also reports that Siddaramaiah held a meeting with these senior Ministers on Thursday night.</p><p>Speculations are rife about the change of guard and Cabinet reshuffle in the State when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".</p><p>Responding to a question on this, Parameshwara said, "Who said there will be a November revolution? I don't know..." </p>.DK Shivakumar has a message for Congress MLAs amid buzz on power-sharing with Siddaramaiah.<p>To a question on Siddaramaiah's banquet, he asked whether the Chief Minister had never called a dinner meeting. "Similarly, he has called. There is no agenda other than food... It is a casual meeting over meals." </p><p>Asked about the Cabinet reshuffle, the Minister said such questions should be posed to the Chief Minister.</p><p>When pointed out that the party high command had taken a report on Ministers earlier, he said, "Such things keep happening constantly, things need not be attached to it."</p><p>Any move by the Chief Minister to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, as the government is about to complete two-and-a-half years in office, will be seen as his message to his detractors that he is at the helm and will continue to do so.</p><p>Ever since the Congress formed the government in the State in 2023, there have been talks about a 'power-sharing agreement' between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar based on a "rotational Chief Minister formula", according to which the latter will become the Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years, but this has not been officially confirmed by the party.</p><p>Amid talks about a change of guard, Siddaramaiah has constantly reiterated that he will complete five years in the top post.</p><p>(With agency inputs) </p>