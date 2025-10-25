Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Passport details are private, can’t be disclosed under RTI: Karnataka High Court

It was also stated that the document sought pertains to the Special Branch, and in terms of the notification issued, the RTI Act does not apply to Special Branches in District Police Offices.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 15:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 15:06 IST
Karnataka NewsPassportKarnataka High CourtRTI

Follow us on :

Follow Us