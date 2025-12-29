<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the city police to implement stringent security measures to ensure a "trouble-free" New Year’s Eve, specifically emphasising the safety of women and children.</p><p>Chairing a high-level meeting with top brass from the police and various civic departments at his home office, CM reviewed the city's preparedness for the upcoming celebrations.</p><p>A massive force of 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city to maintain law and order. This includes an additional 1,200 personnel drawn from other districts to bolster the city's strength. The CM instructed that women police officers be deployed in significant numbers, with the 'Chennamma Pade' (special women's squads) tasked with active patrolling in high-footfall areas.</p><p>In a move to prevent accidents and "wheeling" (stunt riding), the CM announced that all 50 flyovers in the city will be closed to two-wheelers on the night of December 31. He further warned of "zero tolerance" toward drug-related activities and unruly behavior.</p>.Bengaluru Police issue traffic advisory for New Year's eve; major curbs in CBD, Koramangala and Indiranagar.<p>Addressing the challenge of post-celebration commutes, the CM directed the BMTC to operate extra bus services after midnight to ensure citizens reach home safely.</p><p>Focusing on major party hubs like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar, the CM mandated the use of modern technology to monitor crowd density and prevent any untoward incidents or stampede-like situations.</p><p>Highlighting the ongoing crackdown on traffic violations, it was noted in the meeting that the police have already registered 3,500 cases of drink-and-drive over the last three days.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Home Minister G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, DG&IGP M A Saleem, and City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, among others.</p><p>To manage the expected revelry, the city will see -</p><p>- 4 central control rooms and 78 watchtowers.</p><p>- 164 dedicated women’s help desks.</p><p>- 55 ambulances stationed at strategic points.</p>