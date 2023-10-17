Pay employee ‘immediately’, Karnataka HC directs university

The Karnataka High Court has pulled up the vice-chancellor and registrar of the Maharani Cluster University over denial of salary to an employee.
Justice NS Sanjay Gowda has directed the immediate release of salary to the petitioner, Dr H Prakash.
“It is to be noticed here that it is not the vice-chancellor who pays the salary to the petitioner, and the salary is paid as a result of the funds released by the government and the vice-chancellor cannot stall the payment of salary to an employee of the university.
"This attitude of the vice-chancellor in refusing to take final steps such as submission of bills in HRMS format to ensure that the salary is released to the petitioner, despite a specific order passed by the state government is condemnable,” the court said.
The petitioner was one of the 64 staff of the Maharani College whose services were absorbed in the newly formed Maharani Cluster University after their consent. The petitioner and another staff, G Krishna Reddy, had moved the court, seeking direction to disburse the salary. On July 27, 2023, a government order was passed for the release of their salary.
While the university released Reddy’s salary, it withheld the petitioner’s. The counsel for the vice-chancellor submitted that only after thorough examination of the matter would the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) bill be uploaded.
“In fact, the Additional Advocate General had stated on October 11, 2023, that despite showing that the submission of the bill in the HRMS format was possible, no action had been taken by the vice-chancellor and the registrar in this regard. This only goes to show that a deliberate attempt is being made to withhold the salary to the petitioner, despite the salary being released by the government way back in July 2023.
"In this view of the matter, at the outset, it would be appropriate to issue a direction to respondents to forthwith submit the bills in respect of the petitioner herein in the revised HRMS format and ensure that the salaries are released to him."
The court indicated that severe action will be initiated against the concerned if the directions are not complied with. The court has also directed the vice-chancellor and the registrar to be personally present on October 27.