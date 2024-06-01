People’s representatives have no business to enter police station, obstruct work: Karnataka High Court

The counsel for Poonja submitted before the court that on the night of May 19, 2024, wife of one Shashiraj Shetty, a BJP Yuva morcha member, had called the MLA to inform that her husband had been taken away by the police. The counsel submitted that Poonja had to visit the station as Shetty was detained without an FIR. When enquired about this at the station, the sub-inspector did not give plausible explanation and in this exchange of words, Poonja raised his voice against the police, the counsel said.