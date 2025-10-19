<p>Kalaburagi: Tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath has issued an order denying permission for the route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to be held in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's home turf of Chittapur on Sunday. </p><p>In a letter written to RSS leader Prahlad Vishwakarma, who had applied for permission, he stated that Bheem Army and Dalit Panthers have also requested for permission to hold a roadshow in Chittapur town on Sunday and there is a possibility of deterioration in law and order. He said in the order that the police officials have reported that permission should not be given. He also stated that the decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance of peace, law and order.</p>.Karnataka allows primary school teachers to teach classes six and seven.<p>RSS activists had made elaborated arrangements for the route march and had installed Bhagwadhwaj, banners and buntings in Chittapur town. But, the municipal authorities had removed them in the early hours of Saturday citing that the organisation did not obtain proper permission for the installation. This has evoked sharp criticism from the BJP leaders who accused the minister of trying to make his home assembly constituency as ‘Republic of Chittapur’. </p><p>The Tahsildar has also denied permission to other organisations to hold the procession. SP Addur Srinivasulu visited the town and inspected the security arrangements on Saturday night.</p>