<p>Celebrate Deepavali with a truly regional delight: Kadle Manoli Sukka Masala, a festive curry from the Mangaluru coast combining tender ivy gourd (manoli/tendli) and black chickpeas (kadle/black chana) stirred in a fragrant roasted-coconut masala.<br>In this special episode, chef Aadharsh Tatpathi is joined by popular Kannada actress Roopika to bring you the authentic flavours of the sukka tradition.<br><br>What makes this dish special?<br>The pairing of two humble yet flavour-rich ingredients: ivy gourd and black chickpeas, creates a unique texture and taste.</p>.Rich & Creamy Batani Kurma | Karnataka's Festive Curry Delight.<p>The heart of the recipe is the roasted grated coconut, which is cooked until aromatic and golden, delivering the signature sukka flavour.<br>It's ideal for festive occasions like Deepavali — vibrant, comforting, and deeply rooted in Mangalorean vegetarian tradition.<br><br>In this video you'll learn step-by-step: how to soak and cook the black chickpeas, prepare the ivy gourd, roast the coconut masala, combine the ingredients with the right seasoning, and serve it in an elegant yet easy way.<br>Serving suggestions: pair with steamed rice, neer dosa, or even rotis to make a complete festive meal.</p>