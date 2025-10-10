<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Friday ordered notice to the state government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other authorities in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking preservation of the Magadi Kempegowda fort and moat in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar (now Bengaluru South) district. </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha has posted the matter to February 2, 2026 for further consideration.</p><p>The petition is filed by H M Krishna Murthy, founder and president of the Kempegowda Abhivrudhi Samiti, a registered trust. </p><p>The petition stated that the Magadi Kempegowda Fort, built in the 17th century, is a historical monument and served as a strategic defense point during various battles. The fort is a popular destination for history enthusiasts and tourists. </p>.Karnataka High Court declines fee refund plea by NRI quota student.<p>According to the petitioner, a large portion of the fort lies in ruins, with only parts of the fort having survived. The moat surrounding the fort on all four sides gradually got trampled, the petitioner said.</p><p>The petition said that though the fort and moat are protected monuments under the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, the concerned authorities have failed to take appropriate action. The petitioner claimed that such a significant structure has not been given any importance by either the local authorities or the tourism or archeological departments. The surrounding area of the fort has become a dump-yard for wastes, the petition said.</p><p>“The Petitioner has strived relentlessly to ensure the preservation and protection of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda fort by creating public awareness conducting a signature camp signed by more than 6,000 citizens with keen interest to protect, preserve and other developments and submitted several representations to the Archaeological Department Mysore,” the petition said, praying court’s intervention to take steps for preservation of the fort and moat. </p>