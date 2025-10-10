Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

PIL in Karnataka High Court seeks restoration of Kempegowda fort in Magadi

The fort is a popular destination for history enthusiasts and tourists.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 14:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us