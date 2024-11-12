Pilikula Kambala postponed due to Moodushedde bypolls

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Kambala Samithi President Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said “All preparations, including the laying of Kambala track had been completed. The kare was 133 metre long. As the district administration is the organiser, we have to adhere to the model code of conduct. The committee will discuss and decide the next date for the Kambala on November 17,” Shetty told DH.

Around 150 pairs of buffaloes were expected to participate in the Kambala event, with an anticipated attendance of over 25,000 people. In fact, MLC Manjunath Bhandari had transferred Rs 5 lakh from the MLCLAD to the Nirmiti Kendra for the Kambala preparations.

The Kambala at Pilikula was organised last in 2014, which had seen 85 pairs of buffaloes taking part in it. However, it was stopped after PETA raised objections against holding all types of Kambala events citing cruelty to animals.

Shetty said “the samithi had decided to implement a new set of rules, bylaw related to discipline, maintaining timings in each category, use of sensors for accuracy and others during the Pilikula Kambala. Now, it will be implemented at Kambala at Kodange on November 23.”