Plaint against Karnataka forest official for flaunting tiger claw locket

Aldur (Chikkamagaluru): A forest official has found himself in a tricky situation for allegedly posing with a tiger claw locket, earlier on social media.

Social workers Arenuru Supreeth and Abdul Khader have submitted a complaint to the forest department alleging that Kalasa DRFO Darshan Kumar had shared his photo on social media accounts of Facebook and Instagram in which he was seen wearing a golden chain with a tiger claw locket.

The complainants said that as soon as the case was filed against Big Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh under the Wild Life Preservation Act, Darshan Kumar removed the claimed pictures from his social media accounts.

The social activists have urged Aldur RFO to initiate strict legal action against Darshan Kumar, after recovering the deleted photos. A case should be filed against the DRFO, they meanwhile said.

DRFO Ramesh Babu said that an unbiased probe will be initiated against the DRFO who is currently out of Chikkamagaluru. If the allegations are found to be true, serious action will be initiated against him, he added.

Darshan Kumar was transferred to Kalasa after getting involved in a case related to the felling of rosewood trees earlier.