Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Poaching on as party-hopping hits BJP, Congress in Channapatna

Of the seven councillors the BJP had in the Channapatna City Municipal Council, six joined Congress. They were inducted into Congress by former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 15:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 15:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)ChannapatnaKarnataka bypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us