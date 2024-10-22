Home
Police arrest 3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka's Hassan

According to police, all three were living in a house belonging to a person named Zubair, at Geddahalla on 80-ft road in Hassan city. They were working as construction labourers.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 13:43 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 13:43 IST
