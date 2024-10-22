Police arrest 3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka's Hassan

<p>Hassan: Police have arrested three persons on Tuesday, who are alleged to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants possessing fake Aadhar cards and residing in the city in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a>.</p><p>Jamaal Ali, Farooq Ali and Akmal Haq are the names of the arrested.</p><p>According to police, all three were living in a house belonging to a person named Zubair, at Geddahalla on 80-ft road in Hassan city. They were working as construction labourers.</p>.Udupi police take 2 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into custody.<p>The trio possessed fake Aadhar cards, with addresses denoting they are residents of West Bengal. They had come to Hassan via Bengaluru. They had told the people that they were from West Bengal, and were eking out a living as construction labourers while also doing other works, police sources said.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, the District Crime Division Police raided their house and arrested them. They were subjected to inquiry. The Pension Mohalla police have registered a case against the arrested individuals.</p>