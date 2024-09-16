Police collect BJP MLA Munirathna's voice sample for forensic analysis

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Monday collected the voice samples of BJP MLA Munirathna and the contractor who accused him of harassment, officials said, adding that the samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

"The voice samples of both the suspect and the complainant have been collected on Monday and sent for forensic analysis," a senior police officer confirmed to DH.

The MLA from RR Nagar in Bengaluru was arrested from Kolar on September 14 when he reportedly tried to cross over to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

His arrest followed two cases registered in Bengaluru in connection with harassing BBMP contractor Chaluvaraju, hurling casteist slurs and outraging a woman’s modesty, among other allegations.