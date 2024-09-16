Police collect BJP MLA Munirathna's voice sample for forensic analysis

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Monday collected the voice samples of BJP MLA Munirathna and the contractor who accused him of harassment, officials said, adding that the samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.
"The voice samples of both the suspect and the complainant have been collected on Monday and sent for forensic analysis," a senior police officer confirmed to DH.
The MLA from RR Nagar in Bengaluru was arrested from Kolar on September 14 when he reportedly tried to cross over to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
His arrest followed two cases registered in Bengaluru in connection with harassing BBMP contractor Chaluvaraju, hurling casteist slurs and outraging a woman’s modesty, among other allegations.
Munirathna is alleged to have made the offensive remarks during a conversation with the BBMP contractor. DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip, which has been widely shared on social media and is with the FSL.
In the first FIR, Munirathna was booked for criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion, cheating and voluntarily causing hurt, based on the complaint by Chaluvaraju.
In the second FIR filed following former corporator Velunayakar's complaint, the MLA was booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC sections related to provocation to commit a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.
On September 15, the Special Court for MLAs/ MPs (CCH-82) remanded Munirathna in police custody until September 17. Well-placed police sources told DH that the MLA claimed innocence during questioning.
More trouble for the MLA
The Karnataka State Commission for Women has decided to initiate a suo motu action against Munirathna.
"We have received a complaint from Sowmya Reddy, the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress, and we are registering a suo motu case," Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, the commission's president, told news reporters. "We will issue the MLA a notice seeking a response."
Published 16 September 2024, 14:23 IST