Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah has said he will be CM for five years; there, the matter ends: Minister G Parameshwara

Former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda last week renewed the debate, claiming Shivakumar will become the next CM.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 09:19 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramiahG Parameshwarachief minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us