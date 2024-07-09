Politicians bringing disrepute to Mysuru of Maharajas, says AH Vishwanath

“Over 90,000 people (applicants) are waiting for sites from MUDA. But, only the mighty and the powerful are getting the benefits. One N Manjunath, a resident of Dollars Colony in Bengaluru and son of late S N Nagaraja Rao, has got 31 sites from MUDA on April 19, 2023. There is no information on how much of his land was acquired by MUDA,” Vishwanath said.

Similarly, no action is taken by MUDA, against violations and illegal actions. “MLC C N Manjegowda is also a developer. He has converted the park land of his layout into residential sites. He has sold the sites on the park land. But, MUDA has not taken any action against him,” Vishwanath alleged.