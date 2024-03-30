Poll code: Cash, valuables worth Rs 2.03 crore seized

Bengaluru: Cash and other materials worth Rs 2.03 crore was seized in the 24 hours prior to Friday evening with liquor and drugs contributing to over half of the value.

The election officials enforcing the model code of conduct seized 26,792 litres of liquor worth Rs 91.63 lakh and 29.43 kg of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 14.75 crore.

With this, the total value of seizures since the announcement of polls in the state has reached Rs 62.42 crore for which officials have registered 969 First Information Reports.