Poll code seizure nears Rs 50 cr mark, 600 FIRs booked

In Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency, apart from the Rs 1.44 crore cash seized from Hiriyur by the stationery squad team, officials from the Excise department had confiscated 14,688 litres of Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 59 lakh in the 24 hours, ending on Sunday evening. Sunday’s seizure of Rs 2.84 crore included Rs 1.87 crore cash and liquor worth Rs 1.73 crore took the total value of the seized cash and commodities to Rs 46.45 crore.

The number of arms deposited with the Commission has gone up to 79,349, while 838 arms were impounded and licences of eight were cancelled.